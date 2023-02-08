AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Here's why Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's character look is a huge hit compared to the previous female characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name for her impressive performance in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress is playing the lead role of Akshara in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie Harshad Chopda who is seen as Abhimanyu Birla.

The audiences are in love with Akshara and ABhimanyu's on-screen jodi and fondly refer to them as Abhira.

Apart from that, Akshara's on-screen pairing with Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma also received a great response from the fans.

Well, we all know that Rajan Shahi is not only known for his amazing storyline in the show but his shows are also a visual treat for the viewers.

From grand sets to exotic locations and fashionable costumes, everything is on point.

Pranali's character Akshara is shown as a very simple girl although she hails from a very grand family.

The viewers were left spellbound with Pranali's on-screen looks.

The ardent fans who have been following the show since the beginning have noticed many things about the show and its characters.

The viewers feel that the makers have given age-appropriate looks to Akshara aka Pranali in the show which is simply a treat to watch.

Pranali has experimented with her looks in the show as they changed after she got married.

However, she is still seen wearing very subtle outfits which are not too over the top and jazzy.

The actress has worn some great Indian outfits like Punjabi suits and salwar, sarees and of course, heavy lehengas for wedding sequences.

Not just this, the viewers have also noticed that Pranali has also flaunted her minimal makeup look for several tracks.

Sheena bhaat says, ''Pranali's looks in the show are just fabulous. I loved it as they perfectly suit her.''

Bhakti Ramane says, ''I like Pranali's looks more than Shivangi and Hina's looks from the show.''

Aashika Soni says, ''Hina and Shivangi Joshi have dressed up way too much in the show but Pranali's looks are very subtle and age-appropriate.''

Pinky Karia says, ''Pranali has set major style goals with her choice of outfits for Akshara's character.''

The viewers have closely observed that Pranali is always well-dressed in the show and as per the sequences.''

Fans have also compared Pranali's on-screen looks with Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi who played Akshara and Naira in the show.

However, they are more intrigued and find Pranali's looks much better than the other two of them.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

