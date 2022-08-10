AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Imlie: The netizens have expressed praise for Imlie’s character journey; Say she has grown a lot in a short span of time

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The netizens have been talking and appreciating this character journey a lot and are really impressed. Here is what they had to say
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We recently saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up. The latest plot has been about Atharva and Imlie’s life post marriage. Atharva still loves Chini but she is constantly trying to create issues between Atharva and Imlie.

According to the latest plot, Imlie gets determined to transform Atharva and instil good habits in him but the latter refuses to listen to her. Rudra and Devika are pleased to see Imlie's effort. Further, Imlie's clever idea brings Atharva's party to an end, and she pretends as if it was an error. Later, Abhi comes to visit Chini, but she is more interested in the gifts.

Talking about Imlie’s character, she has had a complete journey on the show in a very short span of time. She started with being a very naive girl who blindly believed and followed what Chini said. Later, after she got married to Atharva she started to gain more maturity and responsibility towards the Rana family.

She gained a lot of strength in tough situations. Now finally she has taken a stand for herself after she was shattered to learn the truth of Atharva and Chini loving each other. She felt more betrayed when she found out that everyone knew but her. She even raised her hand at Chini and wished to stay away from Atharva.

The netizens have been talking and appreciating this character journey a lot and are really impressed. Here is what they had to say:

Taniya Mehra: It has not been that long since the show took a leap. The journey Imlie has had in such a short span of time is quite commendable and impressive. I feel this is really good writing for a character sketch and character arc.

Sakshi Kohle: I am loving Imlie’s journey and the way she has grown. It is really amazing to watch such strong characters. I feel really good about the fact that she did not hesitate when she took a stand against Chini.

Riya Thakkar: Imlie is on the path of really commendable events. One after the other, she has shown absolute growth and it is really impressive. I find it really amazing how she has gone from being under Chini’s shadow to actually standing up to her.

Anchal Khurrana: Even though Imlie loves Atharva, she is fighting for her self respect. It feels good seeing such characters and their growth. The writers have done a great job with her journey.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

