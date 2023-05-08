AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More number of shows went off-air this year than new shows being launched on the television screens

There are several shows which were launched this year and went off-air in no time. In fact, the year 2023 has seen more TV shows going off-air compared to the new ones being launched.
MUMBAI: The Indian television industry had started on a great note years ago with a selected number of shows airing on a very few channels. 

Over the period of time, television started progressing and now, there are so many different channels which produce a lot of shows throughout the year. 

Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony TV, Sony SAB, Star Bharat, Colors Tv, and Dangal TV

are the top-most channels in today's times that are airing many amazing TV shows. 

WIth every passing year, the viewers get to see a lot of amazing content on television. 

While the saas-bahu sagas continue to rule, reality shows, finite TV series are something which are quite popular among the viewers. 

However, the year 2023 has seen many highs and lows in the television industry. 

Well, as we have witnessed, there are some shows that have been successfully running for many years. 

Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and many more are running for a long time.

But there are several shows which were launched this year and went off-air in no time. 

In fact, the year 2023 has seen more TV shows going off-air compared to the new ones being launched. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa, Maddam Sir, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Maitree, Dheere Dheere Se, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, Rajjo, Sherdil Shergill, Pishachini, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Durga Aur Charu, Bindiya Sarkar, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Chashni and many other shows went off-air within the first half of the year 2023. 

But comparatively, not too many shows are launched this year. 

While a lot of shows are still in the pipeline which may release in the last quarter of the year 2023 but still the ratio is quite uneven. 

Do you agree with this? What is your take on the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

