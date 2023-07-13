EXCLUSIVE! Vaani Dogra to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long running drama series.

The show had recently taken a leap and a new generation was introduced.

While Shraddha Arya continues to play the lead, another set of lead actors were also introduced.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Bob, and Sana Sayyad are playing the leads

TellyChakkar had exclusively learnt that actress Mrinal N Chandra has been roped in for the show.

Mrinal is seen playing the role of Kavya Luthra who is Preeta's daughter.

Well, Mrinal's entry has definitely spiced up the drama.

Mrinal is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

And now, one more actress is all set to make a smashing entry in the show.

Actress Vaani Dogra will be seen entering Kundali Bhagya soon.

The actress will be portraying the role of Kavya's cousin.

Vaani is popularly known for her roles in projects like Lafzon Mein Pyaar, News Anchor, and Taj: Divided By Blood.

