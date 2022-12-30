AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Naira and Kartik had the same plot during their time; The netizens feel the track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting repeated

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

Previously, Akshara gets shocked as Abhimanyu accuses her of Neil's death. When Abhimanyu gives a divorce to Akshara, the latter feels shattered and makes a shocking decision. Akshara gets on a bus without knowing where it is headed. Later, a stranger selflessly helps Akshara.

Akshara has already moved away from everything and everyone. The show is set to take a leap post which Akshara will deliver a baby boy and even change her name. Before the show took a leap and Abhiamnyu and Akshara came in, similar story line was followed. Naira had moved away and changed her name. Later she delivers a baby boy.

The audience feels that the show is taking the same turn as it did earlier. They wish the makers thought something different and did not repeat the plot. They have shared their views and disappointment.

Here is what they had to say:

Ritika Bhagchndani: I have been following the show for quite some time now and I can see the track going on the same lines as before it did with Naira and Kartik. Naira moved away and so is Akshara. I wish to see something different. The plot has become so tragic that it hurts to see Abhimanyu and Akshara drift away.

Surbhi Khare: The plot is taking the same turn as before and I wish to see something new and which has not been explored before. I wish to see more creative plot angles and events. If the makers repeart their old plotlines, it is really unfair to the audience who follow the show as they long for new and better plots.

Vandita Vyas: Akshara changing her name and later delivering a baby boy is something that happened with Naira too. It is so not intriguing or interesting to watch. The show is not giving us a reason to want to watch the show. If it becomes this predictable, it is going to lose ratings for sure.

Nehal Golechcha: I do not understand why the makers are going down the same lines as earlier. They need to come up with better plots. I have been watching the show for a long time now and I am here to watch something that has not happened before in the plot. There is no good enough reason or logic to justify the recent turn of events for the audience.

