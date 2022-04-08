AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Nandini, Vedika and Shubham's plotting against Ram and Priya is leading nowhere and is getting extremely BORING in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Shubham has his own strategy while Nandini and Vedika have joined hands to make sure Priya doesn't return to Ram's life.

MUMBAI:Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

We all know that a lot of things are simultaneously happening in the show these days.

On one side, we see the show witnessing Priya's birthday celebration while on the other than, Vikrant and Sara's wedding track is all set to begin.

The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in the show.

Amid all this, one thing which is constantly being witnessed by the fans is Nandini, Vedika and Shubham's constantly plotting.

The trio is leaving no stone unturned to kick Priya out of Ram's life.

Also, they don't want Ram to know about Pihu's truth.

The ardent viewers who are regularly watching the show are now bored.

Meena Sachdeva says, "I am sick of the same old planning and plotting of Vedika and Nandini. It seems their motto is to only do such things."

Hirvi Parekh says, "Things could be shown in a better way but Nandini and Vedika don't want to move on. They are only concerned about setting plans against Priya."

Mansi Joshi says, "Shubham seems to be a bit confused. He doesn't know what to do or he blindly does things."

Priyanka Modi says, "The show had some class and a lot of subtle drama. But now it is becoming like a saas-bahu saga."

It seems fans aren't happy with the ongoing drama and want the makers to change things.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 17:22

