Audience Perspective! Netizens believe Anuj to be the real hero in ‘Anupamaa’

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days, the track revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa trying to mend fences.

The serial has won everyone’s heart, so no wonder it tops the chart every week. Currently, Anupama is broken with guilt as she has realised that it is her fault when she didn’t give attention to her own family.

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj has done an excellent job portraying a male lead.

Netizens are praising Anuj for the way he is holding his ground strongly against Anupama in making her realise her mistake.

Now, Anupama is trying to mend the differences. There have been times when the audience agreed and disagreed with Anupama but never has it happened that Anuj did something wrong as he is always stable and takes the right decisions.

Netizens have taken note of this too and have their opinions to share.

Sana Azad – Anuj is my favourite character from the whole serial. He is not your regular hero. Anupama surely stands for women’s rights and fights for people but she is wrong a lot of times and things are not so real. But Anuj’s character is always very realistic and practical.

Darshana Shah – Gaurav’s performance is worth watching everytime. He is so sensible with his decisions and I am completely with him when he got angry with Anupama. That woman has a gem in her life and she should value it. I feel like the serial runs on the name of Anupama but the real hero is Anuj.

Harsha Doshi – I always thought that Anupama is the main character of the show and everyone else is just going to create troubles for her. That wasn’t the case all the time. However, when I saw Anuj’s entry in the show, I really felt positive, as if something big has happened and today I can say that Gaurav has done justice to the character. Not all heroes wear capes.

Vanshika Duggal – The romance between Anuj and Anupama is very realistic. Anuj is a life saver for the serial because so many people want to see more of him. Anupama surely stands for rights but it is Anuj’s support and decision that makes a lot of things possible.

Do you agree with these views?

