Audience Perspective! Netizens believe that Anuj’s behaviour is justified, Anupama is wrong this time

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Currently, the track has become very intriguing as all the couples in the show are facing a tough time with differences coming between them.

While things have become more problematic between Adhik and Pakhi, now even Kavya is thinking of parting ways from Vanraj.

Bapuji too, is tired of the way Leela has been behaving. Kinjal still doesn’t seem to have forgiven Toshu.

However, while there are differences between the couples, there is also love budding between Samar and Dimple.

Things are not going well between Anuj and Anupama as well. We know how Anupama is always standing for what’s right, being emotional, strong and trying to deliver justice.

The character of Anupama has made such an image for a lot of viewers that they feel Anupama can never go wrong and that she is always reasonable for her actions.

However, this time, things have changed. Anuj has taken the main stage and the audience are in love with him.

The audience is applauding Gaurav Khanna’s performance, not for dominating the scene but for taking the attention with the right reasons.

Yes, Anupama is known to challenge the stereotypes in the society, but this time she is at fault. The audience agree with it too. Here are some reactions from netizens.

Chirag Kotwal – Gaurav sir is amazing. Love his character and style. I love his pairing with Anupama but this time, Anupama is very wrong. Nobody is perfect but she had to give attention to her own family rather than giving it to a house that she has already left. It’s not the first time a woman has married after having kids. Kids grow up but one can teach them to take care of themselves, why would you push yourself to other house's matter so deeply that you forget your own? I like how Anuj took the stand.

Radhika Rao – I have seen women who are very emotional and get carried away by their feelings. Anupama has become one of them. Everyone is allowed to be emotional. It’s just unexpected of her but I think a person can make mistakes sometimes.

Pallavi Deshmukh – I feel for Anuj. He has done so much for his Anu, but he gets this treatment now. It’s unfair how so many times we talk about women but take men for granted in such matters. They have some expectations and emotions too. If being stable is expected from women, than it should be the same for men too. Similarly, if being emotional is accepted for women, it should be accepted for men too. I liked how Anuj stood up and held his ground firmly. Anupama will really have to make up for what she has done. She can’t be right all the time. This time she needs to learn a lesson.

Khyati Choudhary: Men or women, anyone can mess up. Anupama will have to admit that she is totally wrong this time and will have to give her time and value to Anuj and Choti Anu. Sure, she has her kids in Shah House but they are grown ups. She has a child in her house too and she’s just a kid. Anuj’s behaviour towards Anupama is totally justified.

