Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Colors’ show Naagin 6 can easily replace the event management companies across the country

MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more



As earlier reported, Kiara and Rajesh’s wedding will take place in the upcoming episode and there might be a lot of drama before the wedding. We might see Shakti Gujral gracing the wedding and he might try to ruin their wedding as well.



But prior to this possible upcoming track, there were many instances where we have witnessed many incidents of parties, weddings, and more.



Well, too many parties and occasions have really irked the viewers and they are feeling that Naagin 6 can easily replace the event management companies across the nation.



Mansi Kapoor – Seeing the back-to-back ceremonies I feel that I should hire team Naagin 6 as the event manager for my wedding.



Radhika Roy – This show can easily replace the event management companies across the nation.



Sangita Patel - This is a crap show, back-to-back events is too irritating.



Praniti Pillai – I feel makers have a huge finance fund for organising events. I feel the team Naagin 6’s alternative profession is event management.



Sameer Rahmani – Guys keep calm, they are doing the best job!



