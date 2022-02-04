AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan should get back to doing shows apart from music videos

MUMBAI: A lot of television actors are trying their hands by doing different kinds of roles in movies, television, and web shows.

However, music videos are quite in trend these days.

We have seen how so many TV actors and actresses have done music videos.

Mohsin Khan who was a part of Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 5 years, quit the show last year.

The actor portrayed the role of Kartik Goenka in the show.

Well, Mohsin has been missing from the small screens ever since then.

However, the actor is constantly seen doing back-to-back music videos with many TV divas.

Mohsin appeared in three music videos since he made an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He romanced Tunisha Sharma, Heli Daruwala, and Jasmin Bhasin.

All three music videos were chartbusters.

Apart from Mohsin, there is one more TV hunk who has been away from the small screens for a very long time.

It is none other than Parth Samthaan who was last seen as Anurag Basu in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

The show went off-air in the year 2020 and since then Parth has been away from TV shows.

Parth too has been constantly seen doing music videos. However, the actor appeared in ALT Balaji's Main Hero Boll Raha Hun.

The handsome hunk did 5 music videos in the past several months.

While fans are loving to see both Mohsin and Path in music videos, they feel it's high time they are now seen on a TV or a web show.

The viewers have constantly seen them in many TV shows over the years and now, they are dearly missing them back on the screens.

Parth and Mohsin haven't announced their next projects till now and the fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

