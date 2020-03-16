AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Protagonists are always shown innocent even after committing severe mistakes ever while antagonists are always shown in a bad light shows double standards

MUMBAI: Every TV show is known for its own unique plot.

A major part of TV serials focuses on saas-bahu dramas which leads to family politics which ultimately brings new twists and turns in the story.

The viewers have seen so many times how the lead actors and actresses of a show are involved with so many people.

In fact, they have got married more than more to different people.

Meanwhile, the antagonists are always shown in a bad light and that's how their characters are written.

ALSO READ:

But when it comes to the lead characters, the makers have always written their characters in the most clean way and shown only their good side.

However, the viewers have witnessed how so many lead characters have ended up marrying several people on-screen due to the new twists shown in the story.

This act of the lead actors are justified in the most stupid way which is extremely unfair.

The viewers feel this is a height of hypocrisy which is not right.

Society is always filled with double standards in real life and the makers portray the same on-screen.

Every lead actor or actress' character has some past where they are involved with some other person.

Not just this, they are even involved in some heinous crimes but the writers have tweaked the story in such a way that these characters are always saved while they portray someone else as the antagonist who ruined things for them.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:



