AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Protagonists are always shown innocent even after committing severe mistakes ever while antagonists are always shown in a bad light shows double standards

Society is always filled with double standards in real life and the makers portray the same on-screen. Every lead actor or actress' character has some past where they are involved with some other person.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 17:59
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Protagonists are always shown innocent even after committing severe mistakes ever while antagonists are al

MUMBAI: Every TV show is known for its own unique plot. 

A major part of TV serials focuses on saas-bahu dramas which leads to family politics which ultimately brings new twists and turns in the story. 

The viewers have seen so many times how the lead actors and actresses of a show are involved with so many people.

In fact, they have got married more than more to different people. 

Meanwhile, the antagonists are always shown in a bad light and that's how their characters are written. 

ALSO READ:

But when it comes to the lead characters, the makers have always written their characters in the most clean way and shown only their good side. 

However, the viewers have witnessed how so many lead characters have ended up marrying several people on-screen due to the new twists shown in the story. 

This act of the lead actors are justified in the most stupid way which is extremely unfair. 

The viewers feel this is a height of hypocrisy which is not right. 

Society is always filled with double standards in real life and the makers portray the same on-screen. 

Every lead actor or actress' character has some past where they are involved with some other person. 

Not just this, they are even involved in some heinous crimes but the writers have tweaked the story in such a way that these characters are always saved while they portray someone else as the antagonist who ruined things for them. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: 
    
 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Anupamaa Imlie kabhie kabhie ittefaq sey Pandya Store Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai kunali bhagya Kumkum Bhagya Bhagyalakshmi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 17:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is what Zoya Akhtar did when her crew took orders from Farhan Akhtar instead of her
MUMBAI : Zoya Akhtar has made her mark as a director in the Hindi film industry with her debut film itself. Luck By...
Exclusive! “I am starting my acting journey from scratch with the best person in my life Abigail Jain” Sanam Johar
MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen some beautiful contributions of choreographer Sanam Johar, he is now all set to...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Recent Stories
Zoya-Farhan
Interesting! This is what Zoya Akhtar did when her crew took orders from Farhan Akhtar instead of her
Latest Video