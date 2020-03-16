Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

Piyush Sahdev was seen in tv shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Beyhadh
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 11:00
Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Piyush Sahdev is rumoured to be dating Sehrish Ali. The two went on a trip to Indonesia recently.

Reportedly, his former wife, Akangsha Rawat has left Mumbai for now following an ugly separation that affected her mental and emotional health. In addition to this, Piyush got accused of rape by his live-in partner, a model in 2017 and ended up spending more than a month in jail before he was given a clean chit.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

Piyush Sahdev played the role of Nikhil on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but fans known him best as Samay from Beyhadh that had Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon. He is the brother of Gireesh Sahdev and actress Meher Vij of Secret Superstar fame. Fans were not happy with the part of Nikhil as they wanted RaYa bonding.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

He got separated from his wife, Akangsha Rawat five years back. The split was not a pleasant one. It seems they are yet to be formally divorced. Sehrish Ali earlier said that Piyush and she were just good friends.

Akangsha said that she took a two-year break where she spent time in the lap of nature in places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She spent the time learning new skills and healing her heart. It seems she is now open to finding love once again and wants to stay away from toxic people.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Piyush Sahdev Beyhadh Akangsha Rawat Sehrish Ali Meher Vij Gireesh Sahdev Dating Rumours TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Huge Leap! Savita is waiting eagerly for Shree’s return
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have...
Exclusive! “If an unknown person is trolling me I don't care, but if a known person is doing it will affect me” Akash Makhija
MUMBAI: Actor Akash Makhija has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Drama! Karishma and Pushpa masterplan to trap the muggers
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
OH NO! Check out the heartfelt note by Kundali Bhaya fame Anjum Fakih as she is admitted to the hospital
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Wow! Rajshri teams up with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai
MUMBAI: Uunchai is a much-awaited film. Since the start of its shoot in October 2021, the upcoming film has been making...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
Latest Video