Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Piyush Sahdev is rumoured to be dating Sehrish Ali. The two went on a trip to Indonesia recently.

Reportedly, his former wife, Akangsha Rawat has left Mumbai for now following an ugly separation that affected her mental and emotional health. In addition to this, Piyush got accused of rape by his live-in partner, a model in 2017 and ended up spending more than a month in jail before he was given a clean chit.

Piyush Sahdev played the role of Nikhil on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but fans known him best as Samay from Beyhadh that had Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon. He is the brother of Gireesh Sahdev and actress Meher Vij of Secret Superstar fame. Fans were not happy with the part of Nikhil as they wanted RaYa bonding.

He got separated from his wife, Akangsha Rawat five years back. The split was not a pleasant one. It seems they are yet to be formally divorced. Sehrish Ali earlier said that Piyush and she were just good friends.

Akangsha said that she took a two-year break where she spent time in the lap of nature in places like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She spent the time learning new skills and healing her heart. It seems she is now open to finding love once again and wants to stay away from toxic people.

