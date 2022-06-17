MUMBAI: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu's character lacks innocence, shown too mature for her age in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a huge drama.

The current episodes are showing Vikrant and Sara's engagement track which awaits several twists in the story.

Ram is not happy with Vikrant being associated with the Sood family.

He doesn't want Priya or anyone from the Sood family to enter their lives once again.

But Vikrant who has fallen in love with Sara has decided to take their love story ahead and this might jeopardize his and Ram's friendship.

Amid all this, the new character of Pihu is a pure delight for the viewers.

Pihu is playing Ram and Priya's daughter in the show.

The viewers are in love with Pihu's character and the actress has beautifully nailed it.

However, the ardent viewers are not impressed with the makers for one thing about Pihu's character.

Niyati Sahay says, "I absolutely adore the little girl. She is apt for this role but her character lacks innocence. She is given dialogues which don't suit a girl of her age."

Preeti Sangani says, "Pihu's face is extremely innocent but the way the makers have made her character talk so maturely is not suitable. It might create a wrong impact on the kids of her age."

Alisha Joshi says, "The little girl is too young and innocent to understand a lot of things and I think the makers should maintain that."

Sarita Batra says, "One of the promos of the upcoming episode saw how Pihu was talking about Vedika being rich and wealthy. She was right but a girl of her age doesn't understand these things."

Well, a lot of viewers feel that Pihu's character should be made more realistic and maintain her innocence.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

