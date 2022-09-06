EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor on Sara and Vikrant's love story track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Vikrant's friendship is at stake and I am very scared about it, let's see how it turns out to be

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is playing the role of Vikrant in the series who is Ram's best friend.

As we all know that Vikram and Aditya are two of Ram's best friends who have been by his side through thick and thin, and as the show takes a leap, a lot of new changes will be seen in every character.

Abhinav's character is also quite pivotal in the show and the viewers are now looking forward to his track which will come to light



TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke at length about his character in the show post leap and much more.

ALSO READEXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on receiving hate comments on social media for playing a negative role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I do get a lot of comments, the viewers are taking my character very seriously

The viewers have seen some scenes where Vikrant proposes to Sara and a love story between them is all set to be witnessed. Your take on this?



This was quite surprising for me as well. Even before the leap, the viewers had seen something between Sara and Vikrant. However, nothing had materialized then. But now, Vikrant has fallen in love with Sara and the duo will be together which will be a big twist in the story.

Don't you think Vikrant and Sara's relationship might ruin his bond with Ram?

Vikrant is extremely scared of Ram. He doesn't know how Ram will react to this. He is not aware if Ram will support him or not. However, Vikrant has fallen for Sara and this is something he never fell for anyone till now. Both Sara and Vikrant have been divorced in the past, so they understand each other well. However, Vikrant is yet not aware that Ishaan was the one who pushed Shivina which is why she died. But for now, the story is only concentrating on Sara and Vikrant.

Sneha's exit from the show came as a huge shocker for everyone. Do you fear the same? How fair do you think is it for any actor to face such a situation?

I totally believe that it is not good for any actor who goes through this. However, the show must go on and the makers definitely have their own vision behind introducing such twists in the show. But an actor should always be prepared for such situations as nothing is fixed in a daily soap. The storyline keeps changing as per the TRPs. I felt for Sneha as she was a dear friend. In fact, Ajay, Sneha, and I shared the nearby rooms in the vanity and we used to have a lot of fun together. Sneha was like a sister to me. But for her exit, I would just like to say that she was just unlucky. This could have happened to any one of us. However, I don't fear any such thing as I have been a part of the industry for a very long and faced all kinds of situations. I am ready for anything that comes my way. I would just like to wish Sneha all the very best for her future.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari on receiving hate comments on social media for playing a negative role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I do get a lot of comments, the viewers are taking my character very seriously