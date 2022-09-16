AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Rannvijay Singh is the best MTV host; the netizens feel without him, Splitsvilla won't work just like Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV is one channel that has brought some of the most popular reality shows of Indian television. Roadies and Splitsvilla have been the star shows of the channel which have gained a lot of attraction and love from the audience.

People from all over the country audition for both the shows and aspire to be a part of it. Roadies is a task-based show in which one has to complete the various tasks and move forwards in the game. There are vote-outs in which a contestant gets evicted.

Earlier the show used to be hosted by Raghu and Rajiv. People used to love watching them host as they used to have an aggressive approach towards the contestants. Later on, Rannvijay became a part of it when a new format of gang leaders was introduced. VJ Bani and later Vj Gaelyn hosted the show. Finally Rannvijay Singh became the host and the people were more than happy to see this.

Rannvijay is himself a Roadies winner. He was a part of the first ever season of Roadies and came out a winner.

He has always been a part of the show one way or the other. In the latest season, this was not the case. Sonu Sood hosted the latest season of the show and the format has taken a complete turn. The viewership dropped and the show was criticized by the audience.

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singh MOTIVATES Neha Dhupia

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where single males and females come to find themselves a partner. The show had Rannvijay as the host for its first season and then directly from 8th season till the 13th. The upcoming 14th season will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani along with Sunny Leone.

Rannvijay has been the favourite host of the audience and they feel that just like Roadies latest season, Splitsvilla will not work as well.

Here is what they had to say:

Pranay Sharma: I have been a Roadies fan ever since a very long time. I love the way contestants are assigned tasks and the show has a different journey every season. The latest season did not feel like Roadies at all. With a new host and the format so different, it didn’t feel the way it used to. Some things are best the way they are and should not be changed. I really want Rannvijay back.

Harshali Gupta: I love to watch Splitsvilla and Rannvijay and Sunny make a great team as hosts. The way Rannvijay handles the contestants and the matters at hand, it is very impressive. He knows his way around the show and knows what needs to happen when. He has a charm that no one else does. I can’t believe he won’t be a part of Splitsvilla anymore. It won’t feel the same.

Kunal Khanna: I have been watching Roadies ever since I was a kid. I love the show but the latest season did not do justice to it. A legacy and a standard has been set and it was broken by changing the show so much. The show did not do well for a reason and it was this. If the channel wants the show to gain the same popularity, they should bring the old faces, especially Rannvijay back. Splitsvilla has low chances of working too since Rannvijay won’t be hosting it anymore.

Rupali Mehta: I love watching both the shows and nobody can do it like Rannvijay does. He has a way with everything and that is why has so much of a fan following. I just lost interest after knowing that he won’t be doing Splitsvilla anymore. I feel the others would want to back out from watching too.

It seems as if the makers might need to re-think about the matter again. The netizens are not at all happy with Rannvijay not being there.

A while back, Rannvijay himself posted a video regarding MTV finding a new host. It was very funny but it was back when he was still the host.

Check out the video here:

People poured in love and praise for him. He will always be the audience’s favourite host. He is currently doing Netflix’s Mismatched Season 2 which is soon to be released.

ALSO READ: Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh’s connection with Bigg Boss

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.