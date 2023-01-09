Audience Perspective: Sahiba and Angad’s slow-brewing romance is a major reason for Teri Meri Doriyaan's success!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom?

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

ALOS READ: BARC Ratings: Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP, enters top five shows; Imlie and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a drop in ratings; GHKKPM takes second position; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD and YHC

The show has slowly risen to become one of the most beloved ones, and more and more people are tuning in every day to see the show.

One of the reasons why people have taken to the show is because of the large ensemble family, and the depiction of the grandeur and opulence of the Brar family. Viewers have always loved shows embedded in authenticity and the feel and look of the big Punjabi family works well for the show. But another reason for the success of the show has to be the slow and brewing romance of Angad and Sahiba, from the get-go, their romance and love story was never rushed. It is only after healing from heartbreak, sacrifices, and selflessness on the account of both Angad and Sahiba that they were able to trust each other, holding up with their vows of being together despite not being in love but genuine care and respect for each other. The makers of the show have not rushed the romance and it shows in Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry.

Sudha Nagpal says, “I love a family show, which is about a family learning to love and accept and that is the same with Sahiba’s acceptance in the family”.

Nidhi Rana says, “Angad and Sahiba going from people who hate each other to eventually falling in love is a classic trope and I love watching their banter”.

Soumya Gurpal says, “ I like the chemistry but Angad refuses to take a proper stand for Sahiba and that might be a problem”.

Manya Shirke says, “It’s not just Sahiba and Angad, Inder’s approval and Daarji’s matters so much to the show and their relationship, because everyone was so against her but she won them over”.

Molly Sharma, says “Big life events have been involved in bringing Angad and Sahiba together and that is so important and so good, Their chemistry is so good”.

While things have been Rosy for Angad and Sahiba for a bit now, Seerat’s new ambition to take Sahiba and Angad apart so that she can pursue him will bring about some new storms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Sahiba to leave Angad and the Brar Mansion