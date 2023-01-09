Audience Perspective: Sahiba and Angad’s slow-brewing romance is a major reason for Teri Meri Doriyaan's success!

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 12:42
Sahiba and Angad

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom?

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, it stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. 

ALOS READ: BARC Ratings: Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP, enters top five shows; Imlie and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a drop in ratings; GHKKPM takes second position; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD and YHC

The show has slowly risen to become one of the most beloved ones, and more and more people are tuning in every day to see the show.

One of the reasons why people have taken to the show is because of the large ensemble family, and the depiction of the grandeur and opulence of the Brar family. Viewers have always loved shows embedded in authenticity and the feel and look of the big Punjabi family works well for the show. But another reason for the success of the show has to be the slow and brewing romance of Angad and Sahiba, from the get-go, their romance and love story was never rushed. It is only after healing from heartbreak, sacrifices, and selflessness on the account of both Angad and Sahiba that they were able to trust each other, holding up with their vows of being together despite not being in love but genuine care and respect for each other. The makers of the show have not rushed the romance and it shows in Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry. 

Sudha Nagpal says, “I love a family show, which is about a family learning to love and accept and that is the same with Sahiba’s acceptance in the family”.

Nidhi Rana says, “Angad and Sahiba going from people who hate each other to eventually falling in love is a classic trope and I love watching their banter”.

Soumya Gurpal says, “ I like the chemistry but Angad refuses to take a proper stand for Sahiba and that might be a problem”.

Manya Shirke says, “It’s not just Sahiba and Angad, Inder’s approval and Daarji’s matters so much to the show and their relationship, because everyone was so against her but she won them over”. 

Molly Sharma, says “Big life events have been involved in bringing Angad and Sahiba together and that is so important and so good, Their chemistry is so good”.

While things have been Rosy for Angad and Sahiba for a bit now, Seerat’s new ambition to take Sahiba and Angad apart so that she can pursue him will bring about some new storms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Sahiba to leave Angad and the Brar Mansion

Teri Meri Doriyaan Star Plus Vijendra Kumeriyan Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Himanshi Parashar Tushar Dhembla Roopam Sharma Jatin Arora Prachi Hadaa Surendra Pal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Baa pushes Kavya out of the house after known the truth of the baby; Anupama stops her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
MUMBAI: Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of providing all the latest and juicy gossips from the world of...
Audience Perspective: Sahiba and Angad’s slow-brewing romance is a major reason for Teri Meri Doriyaan's success!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kalaa trailer! This Bejoy Nambiar directorial is the perfect dose of thrill and drama dealing with black money marketing
MUMBAI: The upcoming OTT show Kaala was attracting the fans when the teaser was out. As the title is very unique and...
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
MUMBAI: Jawan is no doubt one of the big releases of the year and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie....
Recent Stories
Shahrukh Khan
Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alpana Buch
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside
Niti Taylor
Exclusive! Niti Taylor opens up on performing romantic scenes with Parth Samthaan, says ''It is always awkward", reveals she would choose Parth over Randeep Rai
Somi Khan and Gaurav Sareen
Exclusive! Somi Khan and Gaurav Sareen roped in for Fantasy Land Production’s next for Shemaroo!
Katha Ankahee
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is headed for a 5-year leap! Check out the Full Story Inside!
Karan
Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra