BARC Ratings: Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Imlie and Bhagya Laxshmi sees a drop in ratings; GHKKPM takes second position; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD and YHC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position.

Imlie and Bhagya Lakshmi see a drop in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.2

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

7.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.8

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

9. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store