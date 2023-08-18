BARC Ratings: Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Imlie and Bhagya Laxshmi sees a drop in ratings; GHKKPM takes second position; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD and YHC

This week Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 19:42
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts. 

This week Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the second position. 

Imlie and Bhagya Lakshmi see a drop in TRP ratings. 

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and  Yeh Hai Chahatein. 

ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below : 

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.6 

2.  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.2 

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.1 

4. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8 

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.8 

6. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8 

7.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.8 

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8 

9. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7 

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7 

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 19:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens trolls actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful acting...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Emotional! Rajesh finds out about Vandana’s health
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Rashi and friends notice a hooded person overheard their conversation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “It is high time we stop differentiate and giving titles like a television actor or Bollywood actor, an actor is an actor, that’s it” Hiten Tejwani
MUMBAI: Actor Hiten Tejwani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his acting contribution, how can...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Happiness! The Brar family feels happy with Amrita’s pregnancy news
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Tara wants Dhruv’s attention, arranges her own Swayamvar
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens trolls actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kathaa Ankahee
Kathaa Ankahee actor Aditi Dev Sharma sheds light on a second chance in love as her character Katha finally opens her heart to Viaan
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka to take Vikrant’s help to drive Lakshmi and Rishi apart?
Hina Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Hina Khan to be one of the mentors of the show ?
Umar
Wow! Umar Riaz finally reveals and talks about his upcoming projects
MC Stan
What! Did MC Stan break Elvish Yadav’s Instagram LIVE record during his birthday? Read on to know more
1
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Nischay Malhan to participate in the show?