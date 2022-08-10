BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

What shows work and what don't are defined by a certain TRP rating. A good TRP rating can help the show stay on for many years. It determines how many people are tuned in to watch the show.

The success of a television show determine by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a jump in TRP ratings and takes the second position. It dethrones Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the second slot.

Kundali Bhagya was at the 7th position last week and has fallen down to the 10th position as it sees a drop.

On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a rise in TRP ratings.

Check out the top 10 shows at the BARC ratings :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Faltu ( Star Plus) : 1.8

5. Imlie (Star Plus) : 1.7

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.6

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) : 1.5

9. Teri Meri Doriyaan (Star Plus): 1.4

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

