AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Television shows and their obsession with using songs for titles make no sense anymore

MUMBAI: A lot of new television shows are all set to be rolled out soon in the upcoming days.

A few have already gone on floors and some are ready to be launched.

The viewers are eagerly waiting to see new shows hitting the small screens as they get a variety of entertainment.

Well, with saas-bahu sagas still ruling a major part of television, the makers are also focusing on various subjects which can be presented through shows.

Comedy, medical drama, romance, thriller, action and much more genres are explored.

However, what is common between the majority of the new TV shows that are being launched and the ones which are already on air is their titles.

The new trend of choosing popular songs of Bollywood for a TV show title is quite in demand.

In fact, a lot of makers are opting for some popular Bollywood songs for the title of their shows.

While earlier, the viewers enjoyed it but now, it feels like all of this doesn't make sense anymore.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Channa Mereya, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sasural Genda Phool, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, and the list goes on.

The viewers now feel that the makers are just opting for such titles for grabbing attention. They have nothing related to the show's storyline.

The ardent viewers want the makers to come up with some creative titles which make sense.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

