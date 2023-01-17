Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty, and it is very obvious that some actors have become channel favourites, especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

Audiences have always grown fonder of fresh storylines, and new perspectives. But currently amongst the rota of shows that are on-air, and the shows are coming up, like Ishq Mein Ghayal, Junooniyat, and even with the direction that the current shows are taking now, everything is centred on the idea of love triangles.

But ardent viewers are now fed up with most of the clichéd storylines that have been showcased. Furthermore, every show has witnessed a love triangle. The concept of such a storyline has become quite common and predictable. Why would audiences want to watch a show if they already know what it's based on? Are love triangles the only idea that makes a show work, or are the makers just out of ideas and think that reusing and recycling the same ideas will get them viewers if they cast stars in the show? How long can someone's fame protect the show if the stories don’t have a base?

Well, the audience thinks that it is time for new stories, and newer ideas, and that it’s time makers start understanding that the audience is sensible.

Ridhi Singh says, “Why are you repeating storylines when you have a loyal audience who are aware of what has happened in the show before the leap?”

Reena Sharma says, “In the name of content, we have been getting the same storyline that has been served, with a different but similar looking cast.”

Ridhi Shukla says, “There is so much content out there; why should one spare time to watch content if the makers don’t work on it to make it good.”

Swarna Yadav says, “It's the same old story of whatever works; just tweak it a little bit and keep rerunning. That is what’s happening with the show.”

