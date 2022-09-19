AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Imlie Season 2 going the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ way?

MUMBAI :Star Plus has been airing some great shows for several years now.

Currently, shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Rajjo among others, are ruling the TRP charts.

Well, we all know that two of the popular shows Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a leap.

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story saw the leap of a year, Imlie saw a generation leap.

The ardent viewers of the show are loving how the makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story.

But now, fans have found major similarities between the storylines of these two shows.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a generation leap last year which saw new actors like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles.

The storyline saw a love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi.

While Akshara was Kartik and Naira's daughter, Aarohi is shown as Sirat and Kartik's daughter.

Basically, a complicated relationship between two step-daughters is shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

And now, the makers are showing a similar kind of plot in Imlie as well.

Imlie has taken a generation leap where Seerat Kapoor, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are shown as the leads.

A love triangle will be seen between Atharva, Cheeni and Imlie.

A slight difference here is that Imlie is Aryan and Imlie's daughter while Cheeni is Malini and Aditya's daughter.

It is quite predictable that one will be negative and the other will be positive.

Well, it seems like the makers of Imlie are inspired by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.





