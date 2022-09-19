AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Imlie Season 2 going the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ way?

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie Season 2 are having some major similarities. The ardent viewers are in love with both shows.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 16:39
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Imlie Season 2 going Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai way?

MUMBAI :Star Plus has been airing some great shows for several years now.

Currently, shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Rajjo among others, are ruling the TRP charts.

Well, we all know that two of the popular shows Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a leap.

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story saw the leap of a year, Imlie saw a generation leap.

The ardent viewers of the show are loving how the makers have introduced interesting twists and turns in the story.

But now, fans have found major similarities between the storylines of these two shows.

ALSO READ:  KYA BAAT HAIN! Fahmaan Khan is chilling with THIS person and not co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan after wrapping up Imlie's shoot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a generation leap last year which saw new actors like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles.

The storyline saw a love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi.

While Akshara was Kartik and Naira's daughter, Aarohi is shown as Sirat and Kartik's daughter.

Basically, a complicated relationship between two step-daughters is shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

And now, the makers are showing a similar kind of plot in Imlie as well.

Imlie has taken a generation leap where Seerat Kapoor, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra are shown as the leads.

A love triangle will be seen between Atharva, Cheeni and Imlie.

A slight difference here is that Imlie is Aryan and Imlie's daughter while Cheeni is Malini and Aditya's daughter.

It is quite predictable that one will be negative and the other will be positive.

Well, it seems like the makers of Imlie are inspired by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's storyline.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 


ALSO READ: BREAKING! Imlie: Did Sumbul and Fahmaan hint at Aryan and Imlie's wedding?

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Seerat Kapoor Megha Chakraborty Karan Vohra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 16:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tisca Chopra, shape shifts yet again in her new supernatural series Dahan
MUMBAI: It’s no surprise that Tisca Chopra nails each role that she takes on. Tisca the actor disappears and the...
Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that Nishant Bhat’s elimination from the show was unfair as he was unwell and not given the option of a proxy
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
OMG! Ankit Gupta aka Fateh of Udaariyaan To Do a Reality Show Post Exit From the Show
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta aka Fateh, on how Udaariyaan changed his life: I think the show has been a stepping stone for me to get into bigger things
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan, Colors' most-loved show which was running on the small screens for more than a year has garnered...
Hot! Shivin Narang Intense Eyes are to Die For
MUMBAI :Shivin Narang, who previously played Rudra opposite Jennifer Winget’s Maya in Beyhadh 2, is grabbing the...
Aditya collapse in gurudwara while praying for Ginni’s good health in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya.
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Channa Mereya starring Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani has become one of the top running shows...
RECENT STORIES
Aliya Hamidi clears air over her being a part of Aashiqui 3, gets related to the romantic franchise in this way. Read on!
Aliya Hamidi clears air over her being a part of Aashiqui 3, gets related to the romantic franchise in this way. Read on!