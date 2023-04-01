Audience Perspective: Why are shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa still topping the TRP charts even after being trolled by the audience?

The TRP charts determine what shows people like and don’t and which shows are on top. Shows like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein are always in the top 3 and yes these shows have been on the air for a little while.   
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 18:15
Audience Perspective: Why are shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa still topping the TRP charts even after being t

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Now audiences want fresh tales of love and drama and there is a new barrage of actors taking over TV shows. While the longevity of shows has gone out, the entry of new-age thinkers has definitely helped tell the stories of hope and entertainment to the audiences.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: Television shows have lost personality; everything and everyone looks the same


The TRP  charts determine what shows people like and don’t and which shows are on top. Shows like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein are always in the top 3 and yes these shows have been on the air for a little while. And while all of them have had great plotlines and engaging stories at one time, all these shows have been heavily trolled multiple times now.

Talking about Anupama, what set out to be a conversation piece, is now a lost show with a confused identity and really what is even happening on the show.

Same with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, with the entry and exit of multiple characters, the trolling even makes sense, if it serves as a wake-up call for the show. And when we talk about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, that's a whole different conversation.

But, why do these shows still work, well, because there are larger rural audiences who don’t troll these shows and are loyal to the show and whatever they serve. Shows like Yeh Rishta have become almost part of their daily routines and so, they watch the content but don’t engage with the discourse online. So the plain and simple truth is while there are certain audiences who want better content, there are some who are just comfortable with whatever they ae being served.

Aaravi Singh says, “ It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes”.

Reena Sharma says, “ In the name of content, we have been getting the same storyline been served with a different but similar looking cast”.

Naina Jain says, “I don’t even know what is happening on the show, I really can’t keep up with the cast and the plotlines”.

Vidhi Saini says “ There is so much content out there, why should one spare time to watch content if the makers don’t work on it to make it good, and what is with the leaps, do they even make sense”.

Nisha Trivedi says, “ The shows start on a good note but soon enough they forget their own plotline and just go haywire”.

Whatever the reason, the changing mediums have definitely contributed to why TV shows don’t have the same shelf life as before.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Audience Perspective: Why audience is drifting away from TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?

    

 

off-air Harphoul Mohini Apnapan Naagin swarnghar new shows Ekta Kapoor new shows Star Plus Colors Zee TV Audience Perspective Tellychakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Check out these enchanting places in India for destination weddings this year 
MUMBAI : There is no shortage of lovely locations in India for a fairytale wedding. However, Indian weddings that earn...
Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argument with him.
MUMBAI : Also read -  ...
Rajiv Adatia on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I love her, I want her to win"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary created place for herself in the BB house from the beginning of the show. She...
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name which house does know him”
MUMBAI :Gautam Vig is a well-known television actor who is best known for his performance in serials like Ishq Subhan...
Recent Stories
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
Fans of Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet are all hyped with the reunion track coming up, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name whic
Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name which house does know him”
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will ha
Exclusive! “That switch on and off for me as an actor does not happen instantly, maybe I am not there yet, but I believe will happen after a lot of practice”, Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi of Saavi ki Savaari talks about doing intense scenes, the future of S
The fans share disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil for quitting the show; Check out
The fans share disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil for quitting the show; Check out reactions
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major d
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!