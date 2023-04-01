Audience Perspective: Why are shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa still topping the TRP charts even after being trolled by the audience?

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Now audiences want fresh tales of love and drama and there is a new barrage of actors taking over TV shows. While the longevity of shows has gone out, the entry of new-age thinkers has definitely helped tell the stories of hope and entertainment to the audiences.

The TRP charts determine what shows people like and don’t and which shows are on top. Shows like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein are always in the top 3 and yes these shows have been on the air for a little while. And while all of them have had great plotlines and engaging stories at one time, all these shows have been heavily trolled multiple times now.

Talking about Anupama, what set out to be a conversation piece, is now a lost show with a confused identity and really what is even happening on the show.

Same with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, with the entry and exit of multiple characters, the trolling even makes sense, if it serves as a wake-up call for the show. And when we talk about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, that's a whole different conversation.

But, why do these shows still work, well, because there are larger rural audiences who don’t troll these shows and are loyal to the show and whatever they serve. Shows like Yeh Rishta have become almost part of their daily routines and so, they watch the content but don’t engage with the discourse online. So the plain and simple truth is while there are certain audiences who want better content, there are some who are just comfortable with whatever they ae being served.

Aaravi Singh says, “ It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes”.

Reena Sharma says, “ In the name of content, we have been getting the same storyline been served with a different but similar looking cast”.

Naina Jain says, “I don’t even know what is happening on the show, I really can’t keep up with the cast and the plotlines”.

Vidhi Saini says “ There is so much content out there, why should one spare time to watch content if the makers don’t work on it to make it good, and what is with the leaps, do they even make sense”.

Nisha Trivedi says, “ The shows start on a good note but soon enough they forget their own plotline and just go haywire”.

Whatever the reason, the changing mediums have definitely contributed to why TV shows don’t have the same shelf life as before.

