Audience Perspective: Why audience is drifting away from TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?

MUMBAI: The tendency of rural baiting, which we refer to as rural baiting because all of these heroines are built up as coming from rural houses and are such innocent girls yet they are, has trapped shows in a temporal loop.

The audience's preferred source of entertainment and the greatest of all mediums has always been television. Over time, there have been many changes in the entertainment industry.

Now that there is a new wave of actors taking over TV shows, people are looking for new stories of love and drama. While the endurance of presentations has declined, the introduction of new-age thinkers has unquestionably aided in providing audiences with stories of inspiration and entertainment.

However, has television's star power decreased or have we become spoiled by our options? With the emergence of the OTT era, there has been a reduction in interest in seeing a Friday release on a big screen.

While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

So, the question is why are present TV shows not working, is it because of similar storylines, same-looking cast, or mediocre storytelling? Well, it is the combination of all of it and also that people now have options, where we are spoilt for choice with content. So, there was a time where TV shows delved into serious societal issues and now TV has just spiraled into the same love story and damsel in distress era again. So the bottom line is that if TV shows want longevity, they need to work on the content and that is it.

Samiridhi Yadav says, “ There were shows like Maryada and Pratigya that have worked wonders, if the content is good, the duration doesn’t matter”.

Reena Sharma says, “ In the name of content, we have been getting the same storyline been served with a different but similar looking cast”.

Lakshya Ranka says, “ TV does not have that same charm anymore, why should watch a show that has the cast playing the role of the mother, sister, and cousin at the same time? They all look the same. TV has just stopped thinking of young audiences and catering to the older demographic

Ridhi Shukla says “ There is so much content out there, why should one spare time to watch content if the makers don’t work on it to make it good”.

Isha Trivedi says, “ The shows start on a good note but soon enough they forget their own plotline and just go haywire and I think that’s why these shows go off air so soon”.

