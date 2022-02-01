AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why people don't want to see Ashneer Grover in Shark Tank India Season 2?

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is an Indian business reality television series that is an Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.

It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

The first season of the series premiered on 20 December 2021 and it has received a great response from the viewers.

These self-made multi-millionaires judge the business concepts and products pitched and then decide whether to invest their own money to help market and mentor each contestant.

Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal are on the judge's panel.

Ghazal Alagh and Vineeta Singh have also been on the judge's panel.

Well, the Sharks have invested quite a lot in the entire journey so far and also motivated many who came up with brilliant ideas and wanted to grow their business.

Shark Tank India being a reality show had many shocking moments where we saw the judges indulging in some arguments with each other.

In fact, the contestants also had several disagreements with the Sharks and vice versa.

However, amongst all the judges, Ashneer is the one who gained maximum attention and most of the time for the wrong reasons.

With the first season being such a huge hit, there are chances that the makers will bring back the show's season 2 soon.

However, the ardent viewers who have followed the show through are not in the favour of seeing Ashneer Grover in the second season.

One of the ardent fans of the show Vanika Sharma says, "Ashneer definitely reached sky high with his success but it seems he forgot how to conduct himself. he has been extremely rude and disrespectful not just with the contestants but sometimes also with the other sharks which is clearly not acceptable."

Varun Singh says, "Amongst all the judges, I feel Ashneer is the one who has argued a lot with everyone in the show and spoilt the mood by his nonsensical comments which were not required."

Stuti Shah says, "His presence in the show has only brought negative vibes in the show as he has been more discouraging to the contestants. Being an entrepreneur himself, he should know how to bring self-confidence in a person who is trying to shoot up the business."

Priyanka Chaudhary says, "I have simply hated the way Ashneer has rejected the business ideas of certain contestants. Many other Sharks have rejected the idea but maintained the decency. However, Ashneer needs to learn big time to talk to people and conduct himself. I feel that if he did not like the contestant's business idea, he should politely reject it rather than being rude and insulting him or her."

Well, a lot of viewers also feel that Ashneer always listens to the offer that the other Sharks give and then according goes ahead with his offer.

Do you feel the same about Ashneer? Do you want to see Ashneer in Shark Tank India season 2? Tell us in the comments.

