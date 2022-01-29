Hilarious! TKSS: Kapil Sharma calls Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover a 'Baba', Ashneer's response is hysterical and will shock you!

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s two of the most cherished shows will be converging for one glorious evening this Sunday! The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the famed ‘Sharks’ of Shark Tank India - Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh.

ALSO READ: Hilarious! Kiku Sharda trolls 'Lenskart' founder Peyush Bansal, Kapil Sharma’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released on social media handles, wherein the comedian Kapil Sharma will introduce them along with listing the valuations of their respective companies. All the seven ‘sharks’ and the comedians on the show have a hilarious chat.

In the conversation, Kapil asks a few questions to Ahsneer Grover who is the co-founder of Bharat Pe, about why does he be so serious, and when he gives advice, he turns into a baba, to which everyone reacted by laughing their hearts out. But the icing on the cake was Ashneer's response. Take a look at the video here :

Ashneer's response was too funny and then even Kapil asking weird questions turned into a funny banter.

Shark Tank has quickly become one of the favourite reality shows in a short span. And people are eagerly waiting for the episode to air.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Shark Anupam Mittal shares the secret behind Shark Tank India’s success on The Kapil Sharma Show