AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why Ram has HIRED Priya's sister Sandy in his company even after the bitter past in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly entertaining the viewers with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

Ram and Priya's life has totally changed post the leap in the show.

We have seen how Ram has vowed to not keep any connection with Priya and her family after Shivina's death.

But fate has brought them face to face once again.

Ram and Priya have crossed paths once again. While Nandini, Vedika and many others are busy carving plans to keep Ram and Priya at bay, there are many who want them to reunite.

A few days ago, the makers had introduced a love track of Sara and Vikrant which came as a huge surprise.

Ram did not want Vikrant to get involved with Sara as she is Priya's sister.

Ram has made it very clear that he will never let any of his near and dear ones keep any connection with the Sood family.

But interestingly, the viewers have noticed a strange fact which is quite noticeable.

We all know that Sandy is quite a grown up now and used to do an internship with Ram's company.

But now, post leap, Sandy has become an integral part of Ram's company and even after whatever happened between Ram and Priya, Sandy continues to work with Ram.

The viewers are now curious to know that if Ram can't stand Priya and her family then why he he is allowing Sandy to work in his company.

Well, we asked the same to Maanya Singh who plays the role of Sandy in the show.

The actress said, ''The Sood an the Kapoor family are not at all on cordial terms. But still Sandy works in Ram's company as he is very particular about his work. Ram 2.0 is very serious when it comes to his business. He has become a perfect businessman and he loves his company. He just wants to make money. Meanwhile, Sandy is also quite dedicated to her work and quite serious towards it. She is quite sensible when it comes to work and has cracked many big deals. Ram has hired Sandy in his company just as an employee who is working good. There is no such reason behind it. Sandy is very profitable for the company and Ram wants such employees.''

Well, we are sure the ardent viewers who have this question must have got their answer.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

