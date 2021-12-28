AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Zee TV's popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya lack CREATIVITY by witnessing SIMILAR tracks

MUMBAI: Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are two of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

While Kumkum Bhagya is successfully airing on the small screens for more than seven years now, Kundali Bhagya has completed more than four years.

The craze for both of these shows is still the same.

Even the makers leave no chance to keep the viewers hooked to the screen by introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are currently witnessing some intriguing storylines.

However, the ardent viewers of the shows have spotted some uncanny resemblance between these two shows.

Monika Joshi, an ardent viewer of both Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, says, "Why are the makers showing the same kind of a track in both the shows? The revenge drama is simultaneously going on in both the shows."

Reena Wadhwa says, "The shows are going great but of course, it lacks creativity as the makers are showing the same tracks in both the shows."

Preeti Mishra says, "Prachi is already in her revenge mode and if that wasn't enough even Pragya and Preeta are doing the same. There should be some difference in the storyline."

Shanaya Singh adds, "People will obviously get confused and even bored if both of the shows are having a similar storyline for months. Very disappointing."

For those who are unaware, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that was launched in the year 2017.

