Audience Verdict! Bhagya Lakshmi’s current track has become monotonous; netizens demand makers for some intimacy and romance between Rishi and Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

As earlier reported, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that Ayush will investigate the mischief that happened with his bhabhi, Lakshmi and she will be shattered and shocked as well. He will tell her that all this happened due to a planned tactic by Malishka. He will also find a fake beard lying in the courtyard of the house and he will come to know that there is someone else who is also behind this plan. Ayush begins his search operation inside the full house and Malishka will follow them as well.

So, it is observed by the viewers of the show, that the drama of the love triangle between Rishi, Lakshmi and Malishka is endless. There is no growth in the show despite having fantastic actors. The audience feels that there is a lack of intimacy between Rishi and Lakshmi because of Malishka’s drama and family's intervention and so, the show has become monotonous!

Niyati Shah – I indeed adore Rishmi, but it really irking me that they both are not getting indulged into a perfect intimacy still they are trying their level best to sustain their relationship.

Keya Das – The show has become monotonous, I am fed up with looking at the show’s current track. None of the plans planted by Maliskha is getting revealed which is ultimately affecting the RishMi relationship.

Neha Singh – Koi mujhe iss show se save karo, it is the crap show now.

Kavita Iyer – I thought Malishka’s truth will be revealed soon, but God knows when makers will plan out for a physical union of RishMi with all romance!

Sumina Khan – Guys relax let us wait for a big bash.

Well, guys do you agree on this?

Do let us know your views.

