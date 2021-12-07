AUDIENCE VERDICT! Does wearing specs and looking nerd qualify for the simple positive girl in daily soaps?

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has a vast variety of content that has been entertaining viewers for several years now.

While back in time, we have seen such good content being produced, but the demand for typical saas-bahu dramas is still the same.

Although the makers are coming up with unique content, there are some aspects that remain the same.

There are many shows whose storyline revolves around the hero and the heroine of the show and how they fall in love and get separated end number of times.

In addition, there's one more similarity between the character sketches that are carved for the female leads who are shown extremely nerd, homely, and simple.

There are several actresses who have donned the typical nerdy looks for their roles. While with time, their character transformation has taken place but their looks definitely get repeated.

The viewers feel that the makers should come up with some different looks instead of showing the same ones.

Specs looks are extremely cliched and the viewers are now bored seeing the same looks again and again in different shows.

Sometimes even the actresses who don such looks don't look promising as it doesn't suit their image.

There is no creativity left and it is stereotyped that girls who are simple and nerds wear specs.

Take a look at some of the looks from the previous and current shows:

1. Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya

2. Gopika from Tera Mera Saath Rahe

3. Gunjan from Miley Jab Hum Tum

4. Jassi from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

5. Madhubala from Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

6. Priya from Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein

7. Vajayanthi from Yeh Hai Chahatein

The viewers are not at all satisfied seeing the same character sketch with the same looks as it is getting too monotonous with time.

What's your opinion on this? Tell us in the comments.

