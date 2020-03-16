AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans are bored of Nandini-Vedika's constant plotting against Ram-Priya, want Shashi to come back and spice up the drama in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing the role of Shashi in the show and is paired with Reena Aggarwal who plays the character of Vedika. The actor is being lauded for his performance in the show.
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers have seen how Vedika and Nandini are trying to make Priya and Ram's life a living hell.

They are constantly planning and plotting against Ram and Priya to make sure their marriage ends and they get separated.

However, things are not working out in their favour as Ram and Priya have started to understand and trust each other.

They are now believing in each other and trying to solve problems.

Amid all this, another main villain of Ram's life Shashi who has given him so many problems is missing in the show these days.

Shashi had joined hands with Priya's father Mahendra Sood to kill Ram.

However, his plan failed and he landed in huge trouble as Priya came to know about it.

But with Shashi's absence from the show for a very long time now, the viewers are missing him.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 want Shashi to be back.

Veena Dutta says, "Shashi's presence has always created some kind of drama and problems for Ram and Priya. Although it breaks our heart to see this, it was fun watching it."

Kusum Sinha says, "I feel once Shashi is back, Vedika will definitely land in huge problem. Also, he won't spare Ram."

Preetika Desai says, "We are bored of Nandini and Vedika's same planning and plotting against Ram and Priya. I feel Shashi's re-entry in the show will increase the entertainment quotient."

Aanchal Jhunjhunwala says, "I have admired Shashi's character although he is negative. He is bringing so much fun to the show with the way his character has shaped up till now."

Well, the viewers are definitely missing Shashi's presence in the show.

We hope Shashi makes a smashing entry in the show soon.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 17:02

AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans are bored of Nandini-Vedika's constant plotting against Ram-Priya, want Shashi to come back and spice up the drama in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
