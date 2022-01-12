AUDIENCE VERDICT! Harshad Chopda is the SRK of Indian Television

MUMBAI: Harshad completes 16 years in the Television Industry, the actor needs no introduction with the work he has done, he has been a charmer and his journey has been impeccable in the industry.

Well, the audience and his avid fans consider him as the SRK of the Television industry, they decided to jot down the similarities between both the stars. Check out what they had to share:

Sunita Jain: Just like SRK, Harshad is the most romantic hero, there is no age bar for the actor, be it in the early 2000s or now Harshad still holds the same charm as before. He is not the chocolate boy of Tv, he is the 'MAN' that ladies lookout for just as they are fans of SRK's charm. He is dusky and holds the quality of leaving his admirer mesmerised with his looks.

Nishika Shah: Be it romancing someone in her 30s like Jennifer Winget or in her 20's like Pranali Rathod, just as Shah Rukh, Harshad nails the scenes and chemistry with such finesse and grace that you would surely connect to his love story in the first watch itself.

Mita Godbole: Harshad is known for his choice of projects and his unconventional stories, his characters have not only inspired the viewers but turned him into the national crush for the longest of time. His return with Yeh Rishta has surely proved that just as SRK, Harshad ages like a fine wine.

Sakshi Sandhu: We all know Shah Rukh is known for being the most unpredictable actor in Bollywood, he often surprises his fans with various characters and elements in his projects. In the same way, Harshad has always surprised his fans with his looks, projects and more. We weren't expecting Abhimanyu to be a dapper with abs, but here we have Harshad as the visual treat to us.

