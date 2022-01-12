AMAZING! Harshad Chopda completes 16 years in the Tv Industry; dapper audition video goes viral

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly-world

Left Right Left has been a name behind many actors who shot to fame post the show, well Apart from the dandy Kunal Karan Kapoor, Harshad Chopda was also a part of the show, he played the character of Cadet Ali Baig in the show, the dapper has been making the fans fall for him since 2006.

Harshad's claim to fame is surely going to be Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil opposite Additi Gupta. The Jodi did turn the fire in just a short span of time and Harshad turned a charmer or we must say he became the national crush. After the massive hit show, Harshad became the first choice for shows and he starred with Anupriya Kapoor in Tere Liye, the Bengali love story surely turned tables for him.

We have seen Harshad in numerous hit shows after that, Humsafars, Bepannah being a few of them and now with Harshad in Yeh Rishta, fans are already in love with him as Dr Abhimanyu Birla, the dapper has been treating his fans with his washboard abs and dreamy dance sequences in the show, even his shiv tandav turned fans go gaga over him.

Now, Harshad completes 16 years in the Television Industry, the actor needs no introduction with the work he has done, well on this great occasion an old audition of Harshad Chopda made rounds on the internet reminding what a charmer he has been and his journey has been impeccable in the industry.

Check out the video: