AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens compare the current EPISODES of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Savdhaan India

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Pakhi gives birth to a baby boy and Sai will get her arrested for forcefully being a surrogate mother against Sai’s wish and getting closer to Virat. Pakhi gets arrested and escorted out of the Chavan Niwas by the police officers. While Sai is furious, Virat defends Pakhi, saying that she is family but Sai proves that Pakhi manipulated the situation to become a surrogate. But as Virat is against Pakhi’s arrest, he will get her out on bail.

Well, looking at the 3 idiots scene of pregnancy, fans have been expressing rage for the current episodes of the show, check out their reaction:

Ab Virat bolega pakhi ne itni mehnat ki bacche ko janam dene me.....ab bacche par pakhi ka jyada haq hai sai se...aur baccha pakhi ko maa bulaega aur sai ko aunty...aur Virat pakhi se shadi kar lega#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin #GhumGaanja — Fire House (@FireHou94775242) August 6, 2022

Ghar par koi nahi Raja babu, why this blanket than....where r mohalle ki auntiyon...sab khana khane Gaye honge .. only devar bhabhi....moja hi moja. Watch exclusive porn show at 8pm on @starplus. Devar bhabhi bacha delivery #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/p3MemGphcL — Technicallycorrect (@Technicallycor4) August 5, 2022

See what #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin on @StarPlus is doing to India's cultural image at the global level @MIB_India @ianuragthakur



STAR PLUS MOCKS LAWS

SHAMELESS STAR PLUS https://t.co/Y0DVUNhM2Z — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) August 5, 2022

To all the people watching #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin,



Sincerely,

Sane people who are close to losing their mind watching the clips on our tl. pic.twitter.com/ej8SVdWRc4 — meghna || (@kaagazkatukda) August 5, 2022

#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin



So true. Bubi ka baccha is so shy that he has over 800+ posts on his profile but the only thing that brought him what little fame usko promote karne mein maut aati hai. Reason anyone can get stardom, not all can handle it https://t.co/DkxCV9a4nt — Dr.Mishtoo (@mishi301195) July 31, 2022

Bro

Show chahe jaise ho but I love #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin fd



The sarcasm

That's d best tweet i hv read since the day I joined tt https://t.co/TyiyUtNBYx —(@ishanya_gupta) August 5, 2022

Patralekha who's his Bhabhi & jst an ILLEGAL SURROGATE got VC's full attention during whole pregnancy & evn in delivery bt Sai who's his legally wedded & so called"Beloved"wife will be all alone during Pregnancy(only if CVs/makers let her get pregnant)

#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin — LadkeWaleyVickatDaVyah (@OhFatherDear) August 5, 2022

There is nothing s*xual about a man doing her delivery.



But given the context, their past relationship and how she used lies to have his baby...this scene is an eyesore.



Writers were wrong for this.#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Sairat https://t.co/avtF5BDXg3 — Yuvna (@YUVNA_H) August 5, 2022

Maybe after delivery he might hv slept with her.. god knows what this man is made of. Never supported Sai n here standing in front of her to support criminal activities of his bhabhi or maybe his lover #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/rfU8exYa9W — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) August 4, 2022

Bhatt aur Sharma ke ghar ko hm sab ki badua lagegi. They hv brought their real relationship onscreen through this Private parts touching. Zindagi mai inke sath aisa hi ho jo yeh dono reel mai Sai ke sath kar rahe h. Let’s now mix reel n real bcoz . #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/cIVMa9lSn1 — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) August 5, 2022

@neilbhatt4 will u do the same scene with Sai ??? Just recreate ur energy with Ayesha in same scene if u call urself professional. Today Mr n Mrs bhatt hv left no stone unturned to Mock Indians n let u both always suffer for what u did #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/am2LY3zgQ0 — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) August 5, 2022

Shit is this really shown.. ghar par nahi dekh pata kya yeh iska Vagina jo pure show mai dekhna h iske. Disgusting yuck n porn shot it is #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin these 2 r porn star bhabhi is already so lusty cheap https://t.co/54tKZaOG5t — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) August 5, 2022

What is your take on the current track?

