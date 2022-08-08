AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens compare the current EPISODES of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Savdhaan India

Pakhi gets arrested and escorted out of the Chavan Niwas by the police officers. While Sai is furious, Virat defends Pakhi, saying that she is family but Sai proves that Pakhi manipulated the situation to become a surrogate. But as Virat is against Pakhi’s arrest, he will get her out on bail.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:21
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Well, looking at the 3 idiots scene of pregnancy, fans have been expressing rage for the current episodes of the show, check out their reaction:

What is your take on the current track? 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

