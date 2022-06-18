Audience Verdict! Netizens express their disappointment as too many plot twists are ruining the essence of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has been witnessing many ups and downs these days. Initially, Prachi was shown as pregnant and she kept this news hidden from Ranbir. But he got to know through the hospital when he was admitted. Ranbir makes divorce papers signed by Rhea and gifts a lot of properties; Dida-Shahana and Pallavi create a misunderstanding about rented house owned by Ranbir, Dida and Pallavi understood that he purchased the house for Prachi so that he can sent her there to stay; Shahana understands that he bought it for Rhea; Rhea stayed in misconception that Ranbir will propose to her, whereas Prachi felt that Ranbir does not value and he regards Rhea as his wife and left the house and now Rhea's pregnancy has been revealed!

Well, there are too many plots and twists happening in the show which have garnered viewers’ attention but in a disappointing way.

So, netizens have reacted to the show's current track and expressed their disappointments and anger simultaneously as the show is losing its essence.

Barkha Asrani - After watching all these drama, I have lost hopes from the makers of Kumkum Bhagya, we want to see Pranbir's love story in a positive sense and not always with testing time, Kumkum Bhagya has lost its essence and makers are literally ruining it completely.

Sneha Mehta - No Pranbir love story, no Kumkum Bhagya. The show is boring and the current as well as the recent twists were quite predictable. The plot ruins the love story of Prachi and Ranbir.

Nandini Roy - I am fed up with the unnecessary plots. Please makers change it because we feel that it is boring. My head will blast someday after seeing all this.

Aishwarya Iyer - Oh God, please save us from these shit from Kumkum Bhagya, it is pathetic to see and painful as well.

Mira Singh - Guys, let’s not cry over these topic, there are lot more other things to discuss, many may think it is boring and ruining but I suppose the real love story of Pranbir will now unfold, we all will come to know about their so called real love.

So guys, what is your take on the same?!

Do let us know your views on the same.

