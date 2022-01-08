Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Colors TV’s Naagin 6 has lost its original vibe, compare it with these Zee TV shows

Too many melodramas and twists and turns with a lot of background music and also unnecessary things have annoyed the viewers. They are comparing the show with the Bhagya series of Zee TV.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 17:58
Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Colors TV’s Naagin 6 has lost its original vibe, compare it with these Zee TV shows

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more

Also read: https:Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Colors’ show Naagin 6 can easily replace the event management companies across the country

The current track has witnessed a lot of ups and downs as Rishabh has passed away. And in the upcoming episode of Naagin 6, we will see a lot more revelations regarding the upcoming development of the show.

Too many melodramas and twists and turns with a lot of background music and also unnecessary things have annoyed the viewers. They are comparing the show with the Bhagya series of Zee TV and are saying that they do not get the vibe of the show. They also feel that the makers do not use the Naagin series’ background music to apply its relativity instead they use Bollywood songs and its production house’s songs to give a feel.

Also read: https:Naagin 6: Exclusive! Pratha aka Kaira gets angry and reacts strongly after knowing the real truth about Rajesh Pratap Singh

Surekha Pinjare – I see Naagin 6 almost every weekend but really I feel that the makers have lost their mind. I feel excessive use of the background songs with romance is the same as how we see it in the Bhagya series.

 Gulshan Khushbhu – Please makers understand this is Naagin and not the normal serials like Kumkum Bhagya. I do not get the vibe of the actual genre of the show.

 Praniti Das – I do not find any difference between the Bhagya series and Naagin 6. The only difference I see in the Bhagya series is that Naagins are missing.

 Mousavi Pillai – To the makers of Naagin 6, I will only say please do not generalize all your shows, do not use the same things everywhere, to a certain extent the clothes even. Even though your show showcases stunts almost every day we still want newness in the show. I feel bored to see it.

 Paramjeet Singh – Guys, relax! Let the makers come up with something exciting.

 Do you agree that it is turning like the Bhagya series?

 Let us know.

 Till then stay tuned with tellychakkar.com

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki Kumkum Bhagya Kundali Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 17:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj and Anupama plan to never return to the Shahs, Anupama suffers again after Anuj suffers from paralysis
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Channa Mereya: Reality Check! Rajwant hears Ginni and Aditya’s conversation, realizes that Aditya is after Ginni’s dhaba
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Parineetii: Heartbreaking! Parineetii leaves the sangeet function seeing Neeti and Sanju together
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Here comes the trailer of Sohum Shah's Maharani season 2
MUMBAI: Sohum Shah has been constantly pushing up the audience's excitement by releasing his look of Bheema Bharti from...
Udaariyaan: Bad News! Tejo turns infertile, Fatejo is heartbroken
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed
MUMBAI:Glam diva Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.The diva started her small screen...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video