Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Colors TV’s Naagin 6 has lost its original vibe, compare it with these Zee TV shows

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more

The current track has witnessed a lot of ups and downs as Rishabh has passed away. And in the upcoming episode of Naagin 6, we will see a lot more revelations regarding the upcoming development of the show.

Too many melodramas and twists and turns with a lot of background music and also unnecessary things have annoyed the viewers. They are comparing the show with the Bhagya series of Zee TV and are saying that they do not get the vibe of the show. They also feel that the makers do not use the Naagin series’ background music to apply its relativity instead they use Bollywood songs and its production house’s songs to give a feel.

Surekha Pinjare – I see Naagin 6 almost every weekend but really I feel that the makers have lost their mind. I feel excessive use of the background songs with romance is the same as how we see it in the Bhagya series.

Gulshan Khushbhu – Please makers understand this is Naagin and not the normal serials like Kumkum Bhagya. I do not get the vibe of the actual genre of the show.

Praniti Das – I do not find any difference between the Bhagya series and Naagin 6. The only difference I see in the Bhagya series is that Naagins are missing.

Mousavi Pillai – To the makers of Naagin 6, I will only say please do not generalize all your shows, do not use the same things everywhere, to a certain extent the clothes even. Even though your show showcases stunts almost every day we still want newness in the show. I feel bored to see it.

Paramjeet Singh – Guys, relax! Let the makers come up with something exciting.

