Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that judge Remo D'Souza of DID Little Masters shares a great bond with the contestants off and on sets, say, “It's good to see him make them feel confortable”

MUMBAI: These days, reality shows have become an audience favourite. There is so much talent that it is difficult to say which contestant is better than the other.

On some shows, we have seen how the judges don’t get along with the contestants and are only freindly with them on the sets.

But Remo D'Souza from Dance India Dance is so attached to the kids of the show that he has a special equation with them on and off screen.

Many times, we have seen how he takes the kids for brunch to a McDonalds or a Burger King. He has a good time with them, and it's relaxing for the kids also.

In the videos shared on social media, we can see how the kids have fun when they are taken out and how relaxed they feel.

One of the contestants addresses Remo as their father as that’s the equation they share with him. They are closest to him among all the judges.

Netizens love the gesture of Remo.

Check out what they had to say.

Sushmita Malhotra: What Remo does with the kids is just amazing. The videos that the kids share when they go out with him show how happy and excited they are. Hats off to Remo for doing so much for the kids.

Shraddha Iyer: Kids on the reality shows are so burdened at times to give the right and perfect performance. They need a break and they need to go out and relax. It's so good to see Remo taking the effort and gelling with them off sets.

Akhil Sinha: Remo is such a down to earth person, and one can see that in how he behaves with the kids and how loving and adoarable he is. He relaxes the kids. No wonder the kids love him so much.

Pooja Sharma: Kids these days multitask. They take part in these reality shows and give such amazing performances that stump the audiences. At times they do need a break, and that’s what Remo gives them when he goes out with the kids.

Well, no doubt that Romeo is one of the most loved judges on the show. The audience is bowled over by this gesture.

