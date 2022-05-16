Audience Verdict! Netizens want Rhea and Aliya to be punished for always separating Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya

In the recent track of Kumkum Bhagya, and from a long time, we have seen Aliya and Rhea always planning against Prachi and Ranbir. Here’s what netizens have to say!
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 18:34
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

As we reported earlier, Ranbir gets attacked by a knife. He is admitted to the hospital but doctors give up hope of saving him. This shocks the whole family, and Prachi is completely shattered. Meanwhile, Shanaya comes up with a plan to save Ranbir’s life. Shanaya convinces Prachi that becoming a father is the only thing that Ranbir is living for. She tells Prachi to reveal to Ranbir about her pregnancy as he deserves to know the truth. She is hopeful that this news will bring Ranbir back to life. Prachi wants Ranbir back, and she is ready to do anything for it. Therefore, she reveals her pregnancy to Ranbir. Hearing this, Ranbir moves his finger and shows signs of life.

On the other hand, Rhea has taken up a seven-day challenge to throw Prachi out of the house.

So, seeing all this, die-hard fans of Prachi and Ranbir have expressed their anger on Rhea and Aliya for always planning against Prachi.

Read on to know what they had to say.

Ronita Virani: If Rhea and Aliya were my neighbours, I would have harassed them so much that it would be a punishment for them to harm Prachi.

Mariya Ujudud Shariff: Ranbir hates to see Prachi in pain and Prachi hates to share Ranbir and love with anybody. If Ranbir will say Rhea is not his wife, Prachi will forget everything. But it is high time for Rhea and Aliya to be punished. They got away with lots of crimes. Pragya and Abhi were never happy with her and now Prachi. It is high time Dida is harsh with Pallavi. Love prevails.

Joshua Thomas: I am a diehard fan of Prachi and Ranbir, and it really hurts when Rhea and Alia harass them. I really want some punishment against them so that it is an eye opener for Pallavi too.

Pravia Singh: Well, it seems Prachi cannot win over Rhea and Aliya. Try till you succeed.

So what is your take on this?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video