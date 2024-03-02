Audience Verdict: Poonam Pandey will not be taken seriously when something actually happens, netizens lash out calling her 'CHEAP and RIDICULOUS'

She mentioned that this stunt was performed as a part of a campaign to create awareness about cervical cancer. Her video created a rage on social media where some found this a good publicity stunt and were happy that she is in good health, others lashed out at her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 15:52
Poonam Pandey

MUMBAI: The news about Poonam Pandey's death spread like wildfire. While the scribes were busy fishing for exclusive information to give to the readers, rumours started arising that the model and adult film actress passed away.

Reason for death - cervical cancer.

(Also Read: Shocking! Poonam Pandey is alive! Here is what the actress shared on Instagram

Her team has sent out an official statement saying that she died on Thursday night. The Karma actress was apparently in her hometown Kanpur where she breathed her last.

While there were many who were flabbergasted, there were some who started raising questions as to how she looked hale and hearty a couple of days ago at an event in Goa. There were no pictures of the cremation or any update of the rituals being performed. Also they were doubts as nobody from her family confirmed the news or even spoke about it.

Celebrities talk to the social media handles to share how they were shocked and silently mourning the loss.

While everyone was finding it hard to process this news and was already disturbed that was a post on her social media handle and a video of Poonam Pandey herself announcing that she is ALIVE!

Take a look:

Nikhil Mehta said, "This was a ridiculous publicity stunt. It did not look like a campaign to promote awareness by any means. She actually played with innumerable people's emotions who actually cared for her."

Sandhya Menon shared, " I do not understand whether I should laugh for be angry. It is just weird. I am happy to know that she is alive and I feel it is a creative thought to generate instant awareness of the seriousness of cervical cancer."

Gunvanti Vadhaan expressed, "This was an extremely cheap and ridiculous way of promoting or gaining attention. Now if something actually happens to her, I do not think people would take her seriously."

Nikesh Shah elaborated, " It is not funny. Death is not a joke. Post COVID 19, there are many lives which have been lost and each demise has been nothing less than a shocker. Poonam indulging in such cheap tactics shows how much she values emotions and can play with people's feelings for money."

Sneha Patil averred, " I was serious at first and was really concerned, read up a lot about cervical cancer and even considered getting a shot. People do not take things seriously and I think it cannot be say that Poonam was absolutely wrong in her decision to create awareness in this way."

What are your thoughts on the same?

(Also Read: Poonam Pandey Demise: Shocking! Actress was seen just 2 days before at an event looking hail and hearty

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 15:52

