AUDIENCE VERDICT! Reason behind bringing Jagtap back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets REVEALED

Pakhi wants to keep Sai busy so she visits the same hospital with Bhavani, Sai is figuring out why she is trying to be so nice to her. So Pakhi answers that she's the mother of the child and she doesn't want to have any negative effects on the child that's the reason she is trying to make things right with Sai. 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:13
Jagtap1

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. 

Currently, Sai is adamant about finding out who manipulated her surrogate at the last moment. Sai and Virat are trying to find out who is the person behind all this. Pakhi is scared and she is trying to make things right with Sai and trying to keep her attention somewhere else, so she is busy and she won't be able to find the person. After that Pakhi wants to keep Sai busy so she visits the same hospital with Bhavani, Sai is figuring out why she is trying to be so nice to her. So Pakhi answers that she's the mother of the child and she doesn't want to have any negative effects on the child that's the reason she is trying to make things right with Sai. 

Well, as we know fans have been quite against the track of Surrogacy, after all the backlashing and negative comments, the makers have taken a twist and kept the track aside and brought back Jagtap. The fans state that due to lack of plot the makers decided to bring back the old Villians to keep the story going, as we see that the track really doesn't fit into the smooth sailing story but they had to bring someone to keep up with the spice and add more drama to the show. Fans have always applauded Jagtap, his entry again shall surely bring a completely different angle for sure. 

Later, Virat is chasing robbers who have looted a bank and they are finding a place which is crowded and packed with people where they can keep people as hostages and can save themselves from the police. So the robbers attack the same hospital where there is Sai, Pakhi and Bhavani. Virat reaches the hospital but the robbers have already taken people as hostages, and in the same hospital we have Jagtap who killed Samrat (Virat's Brother). We can see Sai's courageousness in the hospital, how she deals with the robbers and also with Jagtap. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 17:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir confesses the truth to Vikram, Vikram wishes for Siddharth to be there
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Priya praises Ram in front of Pihu, calls him an angel
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Spy Bahu: Mission Culprit! Sejal to expose Sirji hidden in the Nanda house
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Vanraj becomes the Ultimate King of arm wrestling on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s entertainment-based show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ has been a top-notch watch since its launch...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Ram is bothered by Pihu hating him, confides in Vikrant and Adi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Audience Perspective! Netizens feel that Rubina Dilaik is still in the BIGG BOSS era, and proves to be the next BOSS LADY on the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Netizens find Deepika Padukone's doppleganger in a digital creator
Latest Video