AUDIENCE VERDICT! Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh should quit the show; netizens react on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Currently, Paakhi who is losing hope with Geeta all set to become a surrogate discusses this with Vaishali. She has always been against all this but Paakhi is not ready to back off. Paakhi will be extremely hurt seeing Vaishali not supporting her. She will somehow convince her mother who will get ready to support her. Bhavani will come there and talk to Paakhi and also apologize to her for whatever is happening. Paakhi is getting even more confident as Bhavani's full support is there for her. Meanwhile, Sai and Virat are extremely happy as they will get the good news anytime once the procedure will start. Both are extremely excited as well as a bit nervous thinking about all that is set to happen. Sai will give Virat strength and tell him to be positive.

Earlier the viewers wanted the show to go off-air but now they demand Ayesha quit the show as the makers have ruined the show and the characters, the fans don't want to see Sai's character getting ruined now. Check out what they had to reveal:

In the upcoming episode, Bhavani, Sai and Virat reach the hospital and talk to the doctor before the procedure begins.

Bhavani is extremely nervous but after the doctor gives positive feedback about Geeta, she will have a sigh of relief.

The doctor will further tell Bhavani, Sai and Virat that they were able to any extract one embryo from Sai and if this procedure is not carried out on time, Sai will never be able to become a mother for several years. Everyone gets worried, especially Sai. Bhavani asks Sai if she has asked Geeta to come to the hospital on time and Sai assures her that Geeta will be there on time. Meanwhile, Geeta is all set to leave for the hospital but Paakhi will reach there before time. Paakhi will disguise as staff from City Hospital and will create a situation which will scare Geeta and her husband. Worried about his wife being jailed, Geeta's husband early refuses her to be a surrogate for Sai and Virat.

Do you think she should quit?

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

