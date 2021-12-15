AUDIENCE VERDICT! Seher is a complete REPLICA of Meher in Chhoti Sarrdaarrni

MUMBAI: Colors' Chhoti Sarrdaarrni is one of the most popular shows on the small screens.

The drama series has been successfully running on the small screens for more than two years now.

The show initially starred Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles.

Chhoti Sarrdaarrni had witnessed a leap a few months ago where many characters made an exit.

Nimrit's character Meher was shown dead and she then played the role of Seher who looked exactly like her mother Meher.

While the leap ensured a wholesome amount of entertainment, it seems the viewers are not so impressed with the way the show's story is progressing.

The viewers have seen how Seher looks like Meher but it was expected that we would also get to see some new shades of Seher with an exciting storyline.

However, the ardent viewers of Chhoti Sarrdaarrni are not enjoying the ongoing drama and how Seher's character is portrayed.

Anisha Singh Rajput says, "I feel extremely bored as the makers are recreating the same old character that we saw before the leap. I agree that Seher is Meher's daughter but repeating the same drama all over again post the leap is not done."

Rita Chaudhary says, "The show is going great but they should not give Seher a different approach so that they can make it more interesting."

Sanjeeda Ansari says, "I feel it's good to watch the current track and the show post the leap and it doesn't make me miss Meher's character. It's a great twist by the makers."

Anita Gupta says, "I thank the makers of the show for recreating Seher because she fills in the void which was created by Meher."

Sayali Jhadav adds, "I feel the writers have lost their creativity. They are using the old cards and tricks and trying to fool us which is why I have stopped watching the show."

Anita Raaj who played the role of Kulwant was once again brought back to the show a few weeks ago to bring a major twist in the story.

What's your take on the same? Tell us in the comments.

