EXCLUSIVE! 'Junaid will capture Seher while hijacking the plane' Nirjar Patel REVEALS the upcoming track of Choti Sarrdaarni, his character, and more

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and they are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for its avid readers. Choti Sarrdaarni family is all set to welcome a new member Nirjar Patel. He will be playing the character of Junaid who is a terrorist in the show, we got in touch with the actor to know more about the track, here's what he had to say:

Tell us about your character and its track in the show?

Well, I will be playing the character of a terrorist named Junaid, we are on a mission and we hijack the plane in which Seher and her family members are travelling. In the upcoming track, you will see how Junaid will capture Seher and others as their hostage. The interesting twist would be that will Seher succeed in saving herself or get trapped.

What was the reason behind choosing such a character?

I always wanted to do a negative character and with Choti Sarrdaarni I got a chance to explore the extreme negative side. One cannot really unveil their negative side in reality but with such characters, you really get a chance to explore more and bring out the best with its performance.

What kind of roles do you plan to do apart from Choti Sarrdaarni?

I really want to try out something in mythological shows. I was inspired by Mohit Raina playing Lord Shiva and Nitesh Bharadwaj sir playing Lord Krishna, they indeed turned the roles iconic. If I get a chance I would love to play either of them or anything in mythology.

