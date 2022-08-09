Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens call Rubina Dilaik the next Prince Narula of Reality shows; express how she is becoming the Queen of acing them with good content

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she is performing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

She is also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she is showcasing her dancing skills to the fans.

If you notice, Rubina has been there in every reality show starting from Bigg Boss, Khatron and now Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and somewhere she reminds the audience of Prince Narula who is also known to have done all reality shows and having won them.

The fans feel that Rubina is all over the place and the shows that she hasn’t done are Nach Baliye, Roadies, and Splitsvilla as far as reality shows are concerned.

The audiences have already predicted that she would also be a part of Nach Baliye’s next season and the fans would get to see her participate with Abhinav Shukla.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Karan Sharma : Just like how Prince Narula was known as the king of reality shows seems like soon, Rubina would be known as the queen of reality shows as she is seen on all the shows, and its so boring at times to see the same faces on television as fans we would like to see new ones.

Pooja Shah : I feel Rubina will win Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and she would be following the steps of Prince Narula who is known for doing all reality shows and even winning them and whenever I see her I start remembering Prince Narula.

Kabir Khan : See, to be honest, the audience wants to see and hence the makers are bringing her in all reality shows maybe she is driving the TRP ratings you never know, just like Prince he was offered the reality shows and he was bringing the content and TRP for the show.

Sheena Bajaj : There is no doubt that Rubina reminds us of Prince Narula when it comes to reality shows and she is doing every show that is been launched and am sure like Bigg Boss she too would win the show and create history just the way Prince did and its high time they get fresh faces so that the audience’s don’t get bored.

Rohan Shah: On weekends I feel it's like Rubina day I see her on Khatron Ke Khiladi and then again on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and it feels why am I seeing the same person again and again? I don’t understand why the makers don’t get fresh faces and there is no doubt that she reminds us of Prince Narula as he too had the same pattern of doing all reality shows and then winning it.

Well, seems like the audience as much as they like watching Rubina prefers to see new contestants on these reality shows.

