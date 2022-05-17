AUDIENCE VERDICT! Supporting actors' roles are not justified enough in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The show is currently witnessing the investigation drama which is going on in full swing.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 gears up for some interesting revelations which are keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

The entire track is focusing on Ram and Priya as they are the leads of the show.

While we can always see the supporting characters doing their bit of job but the viewers want to see more of them.

Ram's friends Adi, Brinda, Kunal and Vikrant, Priya's family and everyone has a pivotal role to play in Ram and Priya's life.

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

However, their characters often don't get the deserved screen time.

The ardent viewers are always delighted to see how the makers have roped in some great actors for performing different roles in the show.

But now they seem that the talent of these actors is wasted.

No actor is getting the deserved track and the show is only focusing on Ram and Priya which is clearly not fair for the rest of the actors.

The ardent viewers are now wanting the makers to focus on the supporting actors and also introduce their individual tracks as well.

A lot of talented actors are in the show and they deserve some great tracks wherein we can see their talent.

Well, it's high time the makers understand this and do something about it.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2