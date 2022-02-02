Audience Verdict! Vanraj and Virat trolled for their characters in Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are two of the most-watched TV shows in Indian television. They have been in the TOP 5 of the TRP charts for the longest time now.

A netizen who is a fan of both the shows trolled their characters saying that if there was a race of self-victimization, then Virat and Vanraj would give each other, a tough competition.

Fans feel instead of giving in to the misunderstanding, Virat should have taken a stand for himself and clarified everything. And now, netizens have reacted to the comparison. Some trolled them saying that it means people should not name their babies with the letter 'V'.

Anupamaa's (the show, not the character) Vanraj is quite popular but in a negative way. Sudhanshu Pandey's Vanraj has been getting a lot of flak on social media. And of late, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat aka Neil Bhatt is getting a lot of negative responses. And now, Vanraj and Virat are getting compared to each other.

Reacting to the netizens’ self victimisation comment, a user wrote, “Virat will win damn sure about it”, while another user wrote, “And the winner is Virat Chavan.”

A third user took a funny jibe at Neil Bhatt aka Virat and wrote, “jeeten koi bhi lekin sudhrenge nehi”, “Isse pata chalta hai apne bachhe ka kabhi bhi ‘V’ se nehi rakhna hai,” wrote another user.

Credit: BollywoodLife



