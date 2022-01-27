AUDIENCE VERDICT! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai going the Sasural Simar Ka 2 WAY; Will Neil and Aarohi get MARRIED?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's romance has indeed brought some massive twists in the show, well now the fans notice an uncanny resemblance between the shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka 2, check out what they had to share:

Nilay Paleja: We had seen in SSK2 that Reema has been ambitious about her career and she wants everything best in her life. While we saw that similar in Aarohi's character and she does everything possible to get the best in her life, be it her career, her partner and more.

Riddhi Merchant: On the wedding day, Reema runs away from her wedding for the dream of being a model and the world comes crashing down on her as she gets cheated. When she rushes back to Simar, her own sister marries her groom and replaces her. On the other hand, Aarohi also goes to give her exam on her wedding day and here Abhimanyu elopes with Akshara. The world comes crashing down on her too.

Mita Bengali: We saw that Reema married Vivaan to seek revenge from Aarav and Simar, will we see the same in Yeh Rishta, will Aarohi marry Neil to seek revenge from AbhiRa and just how Geetanjali Devi is in favour for Reema the same way Harshvardhan is in favour of Aarohi.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu accepts Harshvardhan's decision to leave Birla House, but he adds his decision to it by resigning as a Doctor in Birla Hospital. This turns out to be a huge shocker for the family. On the other hand, Aarohi vows to never let Akshu be happy and now she puts forth a condition that Akshara must leave Abhimnanyu for her family's sake. Manish tells her to call Abhimanyu and let him know about her decision. How will AbhiRa emerge out stronger in these testing times?

