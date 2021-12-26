AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently in the show, in the puja Aarohi's name from the card gets misplaced and Panditji thinks it's Abhimanyu weds Akshara instead. At Birla house, Harshvardhan is busy talking to someone from the ministry and he reveals that he postponed his son's wedding by lying to the Goenkas for this surgery. They must get the profits and publicity for it. Akshara hears this conversation and left in shock. Harshvardhan realises that Akshu was standing right there when he spoke. Will Akshara confront him?

Well, looking at the characters, fans have been appreciating Mahima in the show, the character indeed showcases Women Empowerment and shows how equality really looks. Fans made more

Shabbir Shami: Mahima is the hero in the show, we see her taking a stand for her daughter in law and somewhere she balances out on her professional and personal front. She actually showcases that women should flourish in their careers too.

Vineeta Rai: Pragati Mehra fits perfect as Mahima in the show. She is one of the strongest pillars in Birlas, although they show Manjari the good one we feel Mahima is the one who is actually the hero fighting stereotypes.

Minakshi Shelari: The real battle is fought by Mahima, in a profession that is highly male-oriented and the battle of sexes, she stands strong and gives it back to them.

