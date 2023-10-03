Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passes away after prolonged illness

Pat Cummins’ mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, was suffering from another deadly disease in the last few weeks.
Pat Cummins

MUMBAI : Australian cricketer Pat Cummins lost his mother today in Sydney after a prolonged illness. Cricket Australia shared in a Tweet that the Australian cricket team will wear a black armband as a sign of respect for Pat’s mother’s passing. Their message read, “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Pat Cummins’ mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, was suffering from another deadly disease in the last few weeks. 

BCCI too shared a message that read, “On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins' mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period.”

Post Australia’s second Test defeat in Delhi, Pat had returbned home as his mother was in palliative care. He had said previously in a statement, “I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

Credit-Indianexpress 

