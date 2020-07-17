Avinesh Rekhi shares the story of his first audition for Chhoti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ Chhoti Sardarni has captivated the hearts and minds of the audience. The show is receiving rave reviews and brilliant ratings on BARC charts. Viewers are in love with Meher, Sarab and Param played by actors Nimrit Kaur, Avinesh Rekhi and Kevina Tak.

The show recently completed one year which made the fans and the actors nostalgic of the first day of their shoots.

Well, actor Avinesh Rekhi recently shared a small story from his first look test for the show. He mentioned that he wasn’t satisfied with the way his turban was tied and hence he went to the gurudwara and asked the priest there to tie the turban and it was then that he was satisfied with the look.

