Avneet gets upset with Siddarth Nigam

MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen.

They are paired opposite each other as the leads of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In the roles of Aladdin and Yasmine, they have immense fan admiration and followers.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than friends. At several occasions on social media, Avneet and Siddharth often pass chessy comments which leave the fans confused about their relationship status.

The duo keeps sharing adorable videos and keeps the audience entertained.

Now we came across a video where Avneet seems to be upset with Sid but then he convinces her.

In the video one can see how Avneet is getting upset and then Siddarth pulls her towards him and they do a romantic pose together.

Fans have commented saying that their pair is number on Jodi and their relationship is so cute and pure.

Some have commented saying that they love watching this pair and now they have become an iconic couple on screen.

The video is filled with lots of love and will gave major couple goals!

